Raven Rockette stars as Ray, a lonely and rebellious trans youth about to undergo female-to-male gender reassignment surgery. Shyla Jennings plays Ray's stepsister, who is tormented by her own past. Together the stepsisters form a bond, culminating in a passionate and emotional tryst that forever changes them. Featuring sensual performances by Sovereign Syre, Casey Calvert, and Aubrey Luna.