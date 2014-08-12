2014

Let's Be Cops

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 12th, 2014

Studio

WideAwake

It's the ultimate buddy cop movie except for one thing: they're not cops. When two struggling pals dress as police officers for a costume party, they become neighborhood sensations. But when these newly-minted “heroes” get tangled in a real life web of mobsters and dirty detectives, they must put their fake badges on the line.

Cast

Nina DobrevJosie
Jake JohnsonRyan Davis
Damon Wayans Jr.Justin Chang
James D'ArcyPorter
Andy GarciaBrolin
Angela KereczSunset Strip Girl (uncredited)

