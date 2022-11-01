Let's Sing Along

Not Available

Chu Wai Tak (Anita Mui), a timid and shy office lady, is embarrassed by her ex-boyfriend by enrolling her in a singing contest. Tak is in trouble as she can't sing when someone else is round. She asks King (Dayo Wong) a Karaoke fanatic, to train her and make her confident in performing in front of others. The time is coming, King decides to give Tak the final "confidence boost" session... Anita Mui must overcome stage fright by learning from the “King of Karaoke” in this musically-inclined comedy.