2010

Let the Game Begin

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 4th, 2010

Studio

Blue Marlin Productions

Successful entrepreneur Max learns that the woman he married has always really been interested more in his money than in being his wife. After his cousin Ricky gets burned by a gold-digger himself, Ricky introduces Max to the world of the pickup artist, hoping to give Max confidence and the tools to find a woman who likes him for who he is.

Cast

Adam RodríguezRowan Sly 'Ricky'
Lisa RayEva Stout
Stephen BaldwinDavid Carroll
Michael MadsenDr. Turner
Natasha HenstridgeAngela
Diora BairdKate

