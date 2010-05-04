Let the Game Begin

Successful entrepreneur Max learns that the woman he married has always really been interested more in his money than in being his wife. After his cousin Ricky gets burned by a gold-digger himself, Ricky introduces Max to the world of the pickup artist, hoping to give Max confidence and the tools to find a woman who likes him for who he is.
|Adam Rodríguez
|Rowan Sly 'Ricky'
|Lisa Ray
|Eva Stout
|Stephen Baldwin
|David Carroll
|Michael Madsen
|Dr. Turner
|Natasha Henstridge
|Angela
|Diora Baird
|Kate
