Let the lights move away

Not Available

A cat wandering among the pastures, the sparks that emerge among the red embers of a fire, a man walking under the shadow of high trees in the middle of a forest, a distant fire, the ghostly figure of firemen at night—these are some of the minimal postcards that make up the enormous beauty of the Manantiales mountains, in the outskirts of Córdoba. Javier Favot’s camera captures these images and transforms them into sensory impressions, filled with textures and atmospheres bordering on the emotional. Little by little, that which at first seemed like brush-strokes of a silent everydayness starts to connect with a slow feeling of melancholy and the suspicion of a loss, that the film will start to specify in the meeting between two friends who remember moments and places lost in time.