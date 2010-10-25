2010

Let There Be Light: The Odyssey of Dark Star

  • Documentary
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 25th, 2010

Studio

Not Available

Exploring the controversial story behind John Carpenter (Halloween & The Thing) and writer Dan O Bannon's (Alien & Return of the Living Dead) from first feature film. From its humble beginnings as a USC student film, to its modern day status as a cult masterpiece. It also offers a rare glimpse inside the creative minds of two USC film students... who would eventually go on to change the way horror films are made.

Cast

John CarpenterHimself (voice)
Ron CobbHimself (voice)
Cookie KnappHerself
Douglas KnappHimself
Brian NarelleHimself
Bill TaylorHimself

View Full Cast >

Images