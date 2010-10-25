Let There Be Light: The Odyssey of Dark Star

Exploring the controversial story behind John Carpenter (Halloween & The Thing) and writer Dan O Bannon's (Alien & Return of the Living Dead) from first feature film. From its humble beginnings as a USC student film, to its modern day status as a cult masterpiece. It also offers a rare glimpse inside the creative minds of two USC film students... who would eventually go on to change the way horror films are made.
|John Carpenter
|Himself (voice)
|Ron Cobb
|Himself (voice)
|Cookie Knapp
|Herself
|Douglas Knapp
|Himself
|Brian Narelle
|Himself
|Bill Taylor
|Himself
