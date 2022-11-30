Lethal Nationalism: Genocide of the Greeks 1913-1923

Not Available

The documentary chronicles the genocide of the Greeks, and other indigenous Christians, at the hands of the Ottoman and Nationalist Turks. Nearly a million Greeks were killed, while millions more were uprooted from their ancestral homelands in Asia Minor "Turkey", Pontos, and Eastern Thrace as part of the Turks' campaign of ethnic cleansing of its Christian populations. The Genocide also annihilated the Armenian and Assyrian Christians. This tragic event, the first Genocide of the 20th century, has been kept silent for 100 years. The voices of those martyred will no longer be silent. This documentary has been in the making for the last 8 years. It has been a laborious journey and a major project of the Asia Minor and Pontos Research Center.