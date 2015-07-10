Lethal Seduction

High School senior Mark Richards has never minded his overprotective widowed mother,Tanya, and is a good son to her as he prepares to go off to Princeton in the fall. However, when he comes under the sexual spell of the rapacious, manipulative older woman Carissa Barrington, he finds himself in the middle of two strong, unreasonable women--one of whom is insane...
|Amanda Detmer
|Tanya Richards
|Dina Meyer
|Carissa Kensington
|Caleb Ruminer
|Mark Richards
|Sam Lerner
|Brian Trenchard-Smith
|Tessa Harnetiaux
