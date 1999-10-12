Lethal Vows

This psychological thriller, based on a true story, is about a seemingly upstanding, caring husband and father (Ritter) who is accused of foul play by his ex-wife regarding the mysterious death of his subsequent wife. To prove her suspicions, his ex-wife (Helgenberger) becomes determined to reveal David's sinister side by any means possible.
|Marg Helgenberger
|Ellen Farris
|Megan Gallagher
|Lorraine Farris
|Lawrence Dane
|Detective Rick Mauser
|Jessica Bowman
|Sarah Farris
|Miko Hughes
|Graham Farris
|Madeline Zima
|Danielle Farris
