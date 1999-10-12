1999

Lethal Vows

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    October 12th, 1999

    Studio

    Not Available

    This psychological thriller, based on a true story, is about a seemingly upstanding, caring husband and father (Ritter) who is accused of foul play by his ex-wife regarding the mysterious death of his subsequent wife. To prove her suspicions, his ex-wife (Helgenberger) becomes determined to reveal David's sinister side by any means possible.

    Cast

    		Marg HelgenbergerEllen Farris
    		Megan GallagherLorraine Farris
    		Lawrence DaneDetective Rick Mauser
    		Jessica BowmanSarah Farris
    		Miko HughesGraham Farris
    		Madeline ZimaDanielle Farris

