1987

Lethal Weapon

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 5th, 1987

Studio

Silver Pictures

Veteran buttoned-down LAPD detective Roger Murtaugh is partnered with unhinged cop Martin Riggs, who -- distraught after his wife's death -- has a death wish and takes unnecessary risks with criminals at every turn. The odd couple embark on their first homicide investigation as partners, involving a young woman known to Murtaugh with ties to a drug and prostitution ring.

Cast

Mel GibsonSergeant Martin Riggs
Danny GloverSergeant Roger Murtaugh
Gary BuseyMr. Joshua
Mitchell RyanGeneral Peter McAllister
Tom AtkinsMichael Hunsaker
Darlene LoveTrish Murtaugh

Images