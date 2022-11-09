Lethal Weapon

Veteran buttoned-down LAPD detective Roger Murtaugh is partnered with unhinged cop Martin Riggs, who -- distraught after his wife's death -- has a death wish and takes unnecessary risks with criminals at every turn. The odd couple embark on their first homicide investigation as partners, involving a young woman known to Murtaugh with ties to a drug and prostitution ring.
|Mel Gibson
|Sergeant Martin Riggs
|Danny Glover
|Sergeant Roger Murtaugh
|Gary Busey
|Mr. Joshua
|Mitchell Ryan
|General Peter McAllister
|Tom Atkins
|Michael Hunsaker
|Darlene Love
|Trish Murtaugh
