Lethal Weapon 3

Archetypal buddy cops Riggs and Murtaugh are back for another round of high-stakes action, this time setting their collective sights on bringing down a former Los Angeles police lieutenant turned black market weapons dealer. Lorna Cole joins as the beautiful yet hardnosed internal affairs sergeant who catches Riggs's eye.
|Mel Gibson
|Martin Riggs
|Danny Glover
|Roger Murtaugh
|Joe Pesci
|Leo Getz
|Rene Russo
|Lorna Cole
|Stuart Wilson
|Jack Travis
|Steve Kahan
|Captain Ed Murphy
