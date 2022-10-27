Not Available

Levottomat 3

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

30-something Jonna, successful executive with cozy architect husband Niklas and two children, leads a double life. She is constantly on the lookout for quick casual sex. When she starts seeing handsome and rich young yacht owner Aleksi, things start going awry in her life. While her sister Sanna provides her with suitable alibis,sex therapist Nora tries to help her come to terms with her addiction

Cast

Nicke LignellNiklas
Jasper PääkkönenAleksi
Amira KhalifaNora
Hanna KarjalainenHelena
Saija LentonenSanna
Jukka PuotilaHerman

