Levottomat 3

30-something Jonna, successful executive with cozy architect husband Niklas and two children, leads a double life. She is constantly on the lookout for quick casual sex. When she starts seeing handsome and rich young yacht owner Aleksi, things start going awry in her life. While her sister Sanna provides her with suitable alibis,sex therapist Nora tries to help her come to terms with her addiction
|Nicke Lignell
|Niklas
|Jasper Pääkkönen
|Aleksi
|Amira Khalifa
|Nora
|Hanna Karjalainen
|Helena
|Saija Lentonen
|Sanna
|Jukka Puotila
|Herman
