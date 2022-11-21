Not Available

Lex Turns Evil 1

    "Lex Turns Evil" stars some of the most gorgeous, popular and uninhibited backdoor babes in the adult industry, and they're willing to do just about anything for a taste of that famous Steele shaft. His dick towers so enormously, it should have its own ZIP code! Glamorous femme fatale Asa Akira is a stunning but deadly Japanese spy who gets her perimeter breached by military Secret Agent Steele. Asa worships her opponent's massive member and takes a hard ride that leaves her fine ass gaping and her face dripping with cum. Athletic, big-bottomed bombshells Chanel Preston and Anikka Albrite share personal trainer Lex's throbbing boner in a nasty three-way rectal workout. Dolled up in slutty fishnets, soft, all-natural cutie Jada Stevens gets lewdly double-stuffed with black meat, ravished by Lex and his pal Prince Yahshua. Curvy blonde bimbette Alexis Ford wants a role in a music video Lex is casting, and she'll stop at nothing to get the part.

