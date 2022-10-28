Not Available

Ley Lines

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Daiei Motion Picture Co., Ltd.

The story follows a trio of Japanese youths of Chinese descent who escape their semi-rural upbringing and relocate to Shinjuku, Tokyo, where they befriend a troubled Shanghai prostitute and fall foul of a local crime syndicate. Like many of Miike's works, the film examines the underbelly of respectable Japanese society and the problems of assimilation faced by non-ethnically Japanese people in Japan.

Cast

Dan LiAnita / Chinese prostitute
Michisuke KashiwayaShunrei
Tomorowo TaguchiChan
Naoto TakenakaWong
Sho AikawaIkeda
Samuel Pop AningBarbie

