Not Available

Lhamo and Skalbe fail to get married when they find out that Skalbe has already registered a marriage. Memories rush back as Skalbe embarks on a journey in search for his so-called ex-wife Cuoyehe, only to discover that the girl had renunciated her secular life when she broke their marriage promise four years ago. As a result, Cuoyehe's religious identity causes great difficulty in Skalbe's attempt at a divorce. On the other hand, Lhamo becomes aloof.