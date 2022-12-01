Not Available

In the city of Boffum and all across the globe, women face the insurmountable task of juggling all tasks--career, family and lover. But wait! The world's most sensitive superhero has come to liberate women from their overburdened existence. A radioactive lollipop turns young Beaver Sparker into Lick-It Man, a superhero whose compassion and extraordinary talent liberates the female population by providing them with an enlightened orgasm, one that spurs them on to great feats and accomplishments. When the First Female President achieves world peace after being visited by Lick-It Man, Editor-in-Chief of the Boffum Post, Mr. Mike Oxlarge (Archenemy Stick-It Man) and his sidekick The Poker decide to start a war in Buttcraq to ensure the perpetuation of violence and greed. What ensues is a hilarious battle between good and evil, liberation and oppression.