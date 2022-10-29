1989

Life and Nothing But

  • War
  • Drama

Release Date

October 1st, 1989

Studio

Hachette Première

January, 1920. 350,000 French soldiers remain missing in action. Major Dellaplane tirelessly matches the dead and the wounded with families' descriptions. Honor and ethics drive him; he hates the idea of "the unknown soldier." Into his sector, looking for her husband, comes a haughty, politically connected Parisian, Madame Irène de Courtil. Brusquely, Dellaplane offers her 1/350,000th of his time, but as their paths cross and she sees his courage and resolve, feelings change. After he finds a surprising connection between her missing husband and a local teacher, Irène makes Dellaplane an offer. This man of action hesitates: has he missed his only chance?

Cast

Sabine AzémaIrène de Courtil
Maurice BarrierMercadot
François PerrotPerrin
Jean-Pol DuboisAndré, le chauffeur
Daniel RussoLieutenant Trévise
Michel DuchaussoyGénéral Villerieux

