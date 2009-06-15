2009

Life Blood

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 15th, 2009

Studio

Paradox Pictures

Forty years ago a supernatural force vanquished Brooke and Rhea, a sexy lipstick lesbian couple, after they committed an inconceivable murder. Now, on New Year's Eve, they'll rise from the dead. Still hot and still a couple, they're back as vampires. Enamored with their newfound power, it's no longer a question of whether they will kill again, but of how.

Cast

Scout Taylor-ComptonCarrie Lain
Patrick RennaDan
Danny WoodburnFelix Shoe
Sophie MonkBrooke Anchel
Charles NapierSherrif Tillman
Anya LahiriRhea Cohen

View Full Cast >

Images