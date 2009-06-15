Life Blood

Forty years ago a supernatural force vanquished Brooke and Rhea, a sexy lipstick lesbian couple, after they committed an inconceivable murder. Now, on New Year's Eve, they'll rise from the dead. Still hot and still a couple, they're back as vampires. Enamored with their newfound power, it's no longer a question of whether they will kill again, but of how.
|Scout Taylor-Compton
|Carrie Lain
|Patrick Renna
|Dan
|Danny Woodburn
|Felix Shoe
|Sophie Monk
|Brooke Anchel
|Charles Napier
|Sherrif Tillman
|Anya Lahiri
|Rhea Cohen
