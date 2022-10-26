Life for Two

The writer Pierre Carot became rich and famous with his book "Life as a Couple", which was based on the loving relationships of four couples. Now he's setting up his will and wants to leave his wealth to the couples among the four, which are still as deeply in love - if any: else, his companions get the money. He sends them out to visit the couples and test their love.
|Fernandel
|Marcel Caboufigue
|Jean Marais
|Teddy Brooks
|Gérard Philipe
|Désiré
|Pierre Brasseur
|Pierre Carreau
|Danielle Darrieux
|Monique Lebeaut
|Sophie Desmarets
|Marguerite Caboufigue
View Full Cast >