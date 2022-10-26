1958

Life for Two

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 1958

Studio

Cocinor

The writer Pierre Carot became rich and famous with his book "Life as a Couple", which was based on the loving relationships of four couples. Now he's setting up his will and wants to leave his wealth to the couples among the four, which are still as deeply in love - if any: else, his companions get the money. He sends them out to visit the couples and test their love.

Cast

FernandelMarcel Caboufigue
Jean MaraisTeddy Brooks
Gérard PhilipeDésiré
Pierre BrasseurPierre Carreau
Danielle DarrieuxMonique Lebeaut
Sophie DesmaretsMarguerite Caboufigue

View Full Cast >

Images