Christina is living in a suburb to Copenhagen. With her class mates Cecilie, Trine and Pernille she slacks her school work, living mostly for the weekends of gate crashing, getting drunk, experimenting with drugs and scoring guys. But her world is turned upside down when Cecilie's boyfriend Shaid starts hitting on her, and Cecilie mistakenly believes the two of them are making out.
|Laura Christensen
|Christina
|Julie R. Ølgaard
|Trine
|Neel Rønholt
|Lise
|Julie Christiansen
|Emma
|Sarah Boberg
|Teacher
|Cyron Melville
