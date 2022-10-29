Not Available

Life Hits

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Zentropa Entertainments

Christina is living in a suburb to Copenhagen. With her class mates Cecilie, Trine and Pernille she slacks her school work, living mostly for the weekends of gate crashing, getting drunk, experimenting with drugs and scoring guys. But her world is turned upside down when Cecilie's boyfriend Shaid starts hitting on her, and Cecilie mistakenly believes the two of them are making out.

Cast

Laura ChristensenChristina
Julie R. ØlgaardTrine
Neel RønholtLise
Julie ChristiansenEmma
Sarah BobergTeacher
Cyron Melville

