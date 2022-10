Not Available

Benny Wult grows up in a world where each human life lasts only a few days and everything happens only once. Sexual intercourse can be done only once after which the genitals are useless. The same goes for drunkenness. Get drunk again, you die. Woman are also only pregnant once. Clothes are worn only 1 time and children literally grow out of their clothes. Only eating repeats itself, but each person eats only three times and each meal is different.