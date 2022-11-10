Life Is a Long Quiet River

Two babies are switched at birth. When the mistake is discovered 12 years later, it leads to complications in the lives of both families. One family is affluent, with dutiful and (apparently) contented children. The other family is poor, with rambunctious (even delinquent) children, often hungry, but with lots of laughter in the house.
|Gabrielle Scollay
|Bernadette Le Quesnoy
|Valérie Lalande
|Bernadette Le Quesnoy
|Catherine Hiegel
|Josette
|Daniel Gélin
|Docteur Mavial
|Hélène Vincent
|Madame Marielle Le Quesnoy
|André Wilms
|Monsieur Jean Le Quesnoy
View Full Cast >