1988

Life Is a Long Quiet River

  • Comedy

November 10th, 1988

MK2 Productions

Two babies are switched at birth. When the mistake is discovered 12 years later, it leads to complications in the lives of both families. One family is affluent, with dutiful and (apparently) contented children. The other family is poor, with rambunctious (even delinquent) children, often hungry, but with lots of laughter in the house.

Gabrielle ScollayBernadette Le Quesnoy
Valérie LalandeBernadette Le Quesnoy
Catherine HiegelJosette
Daniel GélinDocteur Mavial
Hélène VincentMadame Marielle Le Quesnoy
André WilmsMonsieur Jean Le Quesnoy

