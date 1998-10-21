1998

Life Is Beautiful

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 21st, 1998

Studio

Melampo Cinematografica

A touching story of an Italian book seller of Jewish ancestry who lives in his own little fairy tale. His creative and happy life would come to an abrupt halt when his entire family is deported to a concentration camp during World War II. While locked up he tries to convince his son that the whole thing is just a game.

Cast

Nicoletta BraschiDora
Giorgio CantariniGiosué Orefice
Giustino DuranoEliseo Orefice
Amerigo FontaniRodolfo
Sergio Bini BustricFerruccio
Lidia AlfonsiSignora Guicciardini

