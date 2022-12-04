Life Is Wonderful: Mandela’s Unsung Heroes

Not Available

Discover the story behind the infamous Rivonia Trial, where Mandela and his co-defendants fought for the freedom of South Africa, in this new film. Directed by former high court judge Sir Nick Stadlen, the film follows the 10 leading opponents of apartheid and their lawyers and supporters through the trial. It is an inspiring story of immense courage and self-sacrifice on the part of a small group of multiracial idealists. Though the defendants were saved from the death penalty, eight of the ten were sentenced to life imprisonment, Mandela among them. When Mandela was released 27 years later, he had a vision of multiracial democracy for South Africa.