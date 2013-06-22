Life of a King is the true story of one man's mission to give inner city kids of Washington DC something he never had - a future. After being incarcerated for eighteen years, Eugene Brown established the Big Chair Chess Club to get kids off the streets and working towards lives they never believed they were capable of. This is his inspirational story.
|Cuba Gooding Jr.
|Eugene
|Dennis Haysbert
|Searcy
|LisaGay Hamilton
|Sheila King
|Paula Jai Parker
|Gina Sanders
|Richard T. Jones
|Perry
|Carlton Byrd
|Clifton
