2013

Life of a King

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 22nd, 2013

Studio

Not Available

Life of a King is the true story of one man's mission to give inner city kids of Washington DC something he never had - a future. After being incarcerated for eighteen years, Eugene Brown established the Big Chair Chess Club to get kids off the streets and working towards lives they never believed they were capable of. This is his inspirational story.

Cast

Cuba Gooding Jr.Eugene
Dennis HaysbertSearcy
LisaGay HamiltonSheila King
Paula Jai ParkerGina Sanders
Richard T. JonesPerry
Carlton ByrdClifton

