Life or Something Like It

Angelina Jolie and Edward Burns sizzle in this romantic comedy about making choices, making friends and making a mess. Lanie (Jolie) is a beautiful, ambitious newscaster who thinks that having the perfect hair, perfect boyfriend and perfect apartment adds up to the perfect life, until an encounter with a street psychic throws her world into chaos.
|Angelina Jolie
|Lanie Kerrigan
|Edward Burns
|Pete
|Tony Shalhoub
|Jack
|Christian Kane
|Cal Cooper
|Melissa Errico
|Andrea
|Lisa Thornhill
|Gwen
