Life Partner

The film is about three close friends, each one having a different perspective about marriage. Govinda plays a divorce lawyer in the film who doesn't believe in marriage and is a Casanova of sorts. Khan plays a character for whom being in love matters most and D'Souza plays his love interest. Kapoor plays a Gujarati who believes in the system of arranged marriage and Desai plays his Gujarati wife.
|Govinda
|Jeet Oberoi
|Tusshar Kapoor
|Bhavesh Patel
|Genelia D'Souza
|Sanjana
|Prachi Desai
|Prachi
|Anupam Kher
|Sanjana's father
|Amrita Rao
|Anjali Kumar (cameo)
