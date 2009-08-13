2009

Life Partner

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 13th, 2009

Studio

Burmawala Partners

The film is about three close friends, each one having a different perspective about marriage. Govinda plays a divorce lawyer in the film who doesn't believe in marriage and is a Casanova of sorts. Khan plays a character for whom being in love matters most and D'Souza plays his love interest. Kapoor plays a Gujarati who believes in the system of arranged marriage and Desai plays his Gujarati wife.

Cast

GovindaJeet Oberoi
Tusshar KapoorBhavesh Patel
Genelia D'SouzaSanjana
Prachi DesaiPrachi
Anupam KherSanjana's father
Amrita RaoAnjali Kumar (cameo)

