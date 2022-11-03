Life with Father

In late nineteenth century New York a Wall Street broker likes to think his house runs his way, but finds himself constantly bemused at how much of what happens is down to his wife. His children are also stretching their wings, discovering girls and making money out of patent medicine selling. When it comes to light he has never been baptized and everyone starts insisting he must do so, it all starts to get a bit too much.
|Irene Dunne
|Vinnie Day
|Elizabeth Taylor
|Mary Skinner
|Edmund Gwenn
|Rev. Dr. Lloyd
|Zasu Pitts
|Cousin Cora Cartwright
|Jimmy Lydon
|Clarence Day Jr.
|Emma Dunn
|Margaret
