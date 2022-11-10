1985

Lifeforce

  • Fantasy
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 20th, 1985

Studio

Golan-Globus Productions

A space shuttle mission investigating Halley's Comet brings back a malevolent race of space vampires who transform most of London's population into zombies. The only survivor of the expedition and British authorities attempt to capture a mysterious but beautiful alien woman who appears responsible.

Cast

Steve RailsbackCol. Tom Carlsen
Peter FirthCol. Colin Caine
Frank FinlayDr. Hans Fallada
Mathilda MaySpace Girl
Patrick StewartDr. Armstrong
Michael GothardDr. Bukovsky

View Full Cast >

Images

7 More Images