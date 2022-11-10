A space shuttle mission investigating Halley's Comet brings back a malevolent race of space vampires who transform most of London's population into zombies. The only survivor of the expedition and British authorities attempt to capture a mysterious but beautiful alien woman who appears responsible.
|Steve Railsback
|Col. Tom Carlsen
|Peter Firth
|Col. Colin Caine
|Frank Finlay
|Dr. Hans Fallada
|Mathilda May
|Space Girl
|Patrick Stewart
|Dr. Armstrong
|Michael Gothard
|Dr. Bukovsky
