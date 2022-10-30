Not Available

LIGHT FLY, FLY HIGH follows Thulasi, a young Indian girl born outside caste, and whose life is in many ways pre-determined. She is expected to marry and accept her place at the very bottom of the social ladder. But Thulasi dreams of a different life. She wants to be free, and enters the boxing ring to fight for independence. Through a sports program, young athletes in India can be recruited into government jobs. Thulasi has talent, but she is held back because of her background. She depends on the head of the boxing club to help her, but he expects things in return. Thulasi has no money and she refuses to be exploited.