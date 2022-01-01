1992

Light Sleeper

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 20th, 1992

Studio

Fine Line Features

A drug dealer with upscale clientele is having moral problems going about his daily deliveries. A reformed addict, he has never gotten over the wife that left him, and the couple that use him for deliveries worry about his mental well-being and his effectiveness at his job. Meanwhile someone is killing women in apparently drug-related incidents.

Cast

Susan SarandonAnn
Dana DelanyMarianne Jost
David ClennonRobert
Mary Beth HurtTeresa Aranow
Victor GarberTis Brooke
Jane AdamsRandi Jost

Images