Light Sleeper

A drug dealer with upscale clientele is having moral problems going about his daily deliveries. A reformed addict, he has never gotten over the wife that left him, and the couple that use him for deliveries worry about his mental well-being and his effectiveness at his job. Meanwhile someone is killing women in apparently drug-related incidents.
|Susan Sarandon
|Ann
|Dana Delany
|Marianne Jost
|David Clennon
|Robert
|Mary Beth Hurt
|Teresa Aranow
|Victor Garber
|Tis Brooke
|Jane Adams
|Randi Jost
