Lightnin' Hopkins sings about playing cards with Les Blank and Skip Gerson - a card game he won which turned critical to the making of the film "The Blues Accordin' To Lightnin' Hopkins." After filming 13 songs, Lightnin' had told Les and Skip that he was done filming. As a last resort Les asked Lightnin' to play cards and he lost $200. But then Lightnin' agreed to film more.