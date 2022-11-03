Lightning Carson Rides Again

Lightning Carson's nephew has been falsely accused of murder. To get in with the gang, Lightning poses as a Mexican. He also appears as himself making his costume changes at his sister's ranch. Just as he about to bring in the gang, a henchman finds evidence of his masquerade and arrives to expose the hoax.
|Tim McCoy
|Lightning Bill Carson / Jose
|Joan Barclay
|Sally - Paul Smith's Sweetheart
|Ted Adams
|Chuck
|Bob Terry
|Paul Smith - Carson's Nephew
|Forrest Taylor
|Gunfight Henchman
|Ben Corbett
|Henchman Shorty
