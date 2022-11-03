Not Available

Lightning Carson Rides Again

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Lightning Carson's nephew has been falsely accused of murder. To get in with the gang, Lightning poses as a Mexican. He also appears as himself making his costume changes at his sister's ranch. Just as he about to bring in the gang, a henchman finds evidence of his masquerade and arrives to expose the hoax.

    Cast

    		Tim McCoyLightning Bill Carson / Jose
    		Joan BarclaySally - Paul Smith's Sweetheart
    		Ted AdamsChuck
    		Bob TerryPaul Smith - Carson's Nephew
    		Forrest TaylorGunfight Henchman
    		Ben CorbettHenchman Shorty

