Lights in the Dusk

Koistenin is a sad sack, a man without affect or friends. He's a night-watchman in Helsinki with ideas of starting his own business, but nothing to go with those intentions. He sometimes talks a bit with a woman who runs a snack trailer near his work. Out of the blue, a young sophisticated blonde woman attaches herself to Koistenin. He thinks of her as his girlfriend, he takes her on her rounds.
|Maria Heiskanen
|Aila
|Maria Järvenhelmi
|Mirja
|Ilkka Koivula
|Lindström
|Kati Outinen
|Verkäuferin
|Sergei Doudko
|Russian
|Andrei Gennadiev
|Russian
