2006

Lightspeed

  • Fantasy
  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 21st, 2006

Studio

Not Available

Government agent Daniel Leight has his radiation treatments sabotaged. He soon finds that he can now move at super speeds but only by risking metabolic damage which could prove to be fatal. 'Lightspeed' must now use his powers to go after old friend turned terrorist who is now a mutant half-snake called Python.

Cast

Nicole EggertBeth Baker
Lee MajorsTanner
Michael FlynnDr. Findlay
K.C. ClydeTom Barcroft
Gabrielle ScollayBrain Lathom
Daniel GoddardEdward Bartlett / Python

View Full Cast >

Images