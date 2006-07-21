Government agent Daniel Leight has his radiation treatments sabotaged. He soon finds that he can now move at super speeds but only by risking metabolic damage which could prove to be fatal. 'Lightspeed' must now use his powers to go after old friend turned terrorist who is now a mutant half-snake called Python.
|Nicole Eggert
|Beth Baker
|Lee Majors
|Tanner
|Michael Flynn
|Dr. Findlay
|K.C. Clyde
|Tom Barcroft
|Gabrielle Scollay
|Brain Lathom
|Daniel Goddard
|Edward Bartlett / Python
