Like Stars on Earth

Ishaan Awasthi is an eight-year-old whose world is filled with wonders that no one else seems to appreciate; colours, fish, dogs and kites are just not important in the world of adults, who are much more interested in things like homework, marks and neatness. Ishaan just cannot seem to get anything right in class. He is then sent off to boarding school, where his life is about to change forever.
|Aamir Khan
|Ram Shankar Nikumbh
|Tisca Chopra
|Maya Awasthi
|Vipin Sharma
|Nandkishore Awasthi
|Tanay Chheda
|Rajan Damodaran
|Sachet Engineer
|Yohaan Awasthi
|Girija Oak
|Jabeen
View Full Cast >