2007

Like Stars on Earth

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 20th, 2007

Studio

Aamir Khan Productions

Ishaan Awasthi is an eight-year-old whose world is filled with wonders that no one else seems to appreciate; colours, fish, dogs and kites are just not important in the world of adults, who are much more interested in things like homework, marks and neatness. Ishaan just cannot seem to get anything right in class. He is then sent off to boarding school, where his life is about to change forever.

Cast

Aamir KhanRam Shankar Nikumbh
Tisca ChopraMaya Awasthi
Vipin SharmaNandkishore Awasthi
Tanay ChhedaRajan Damodaran
Sachet EngineerYohaan Awasthi
Girija OakJabeen

View Full Cast >

Images