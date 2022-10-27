Not Available

Lila Says

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Huit et Demi Productions

Based on a controversial French novel, Lila Says tells the story of a quiet young poet named Chimo who develops a crush on the pretty, blond Lila, a girl who recently moved into his Arab ghetto with her aunt. When the leader of a rival gang also falls for Lila, the ensuing love triangle initiates a journey of sexual discovery -- and sets off a chain of devastating events.

Cast

Moa KhouasChimo (as Mohammed Khouas)
Karim Ben HaddouMouloud
Edmonde FranchiLila's Aunt
Carmen LebbosChimo's Mother
Vahina GiocanteLila

