Based on a controversial French novel, Lila Says tells the story of a quiet young poet named Chimo who develops a crush on the pretty, blond Lila, a girl who recently moved into his Arab ghetto with her aunt. When the leader of a rival gang also falls for Lila, the ensuing love triangle initiates a journey of sexual discovery -- and sets off a chain of devastating events.
|Moa Khouas
|Chimo (as Mohammed Khouas)
|Karim Ben Haddou
|Mouloud
|Edmonde Franchi
|Lila's Aunt
|Carmen Lebbos
|Chimo's Mother
|Vahina Giocante
|Lila
