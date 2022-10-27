Lili Marleen is the story of a German singer named Wilkie who while working in Switzerland falls in love with a Jewish composer named Robert who’s family is helping people to flee from the Nazis. Roberts family is skeptical of Walkie thinking she could be a Nazi as she becomes famous for singing Lili Marleen.
|Hanna Schygulla
|Willie Bunterberg
|Giancarlo Giannini
|Robert Mendelsson
|Christine Kaufmann
|Miriam Mendelsson
|Hark Bohm
|Taschner
|Karl-Heinz von Hassel
|Henkel
|Erik Schumann
|von Strehlow
