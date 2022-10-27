1981

Lili Marleen

  • War
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 13th, 1981

Studio

Rialto Films

Lili Marleen is the story of a German singer named Wilkie who while working in Switzerland falls in love with a Jewish composer named Robert who’s family is helping people to flee from the Nazis. Roberts family is skeptical of Walkie thinking she could be a Nazi as she becomes famous for singing Lili Marleen.

Cast

Hanna SchygullaWillie Bunterberg
Giancarlo GianniniRobert Mendelsson
Christine KaufmannMiriam Mendelsson
Hark BohmTaschner
Karl-Heinz von HasselHenkel
Erik Schumannvon Strehlow

View Full Cast >

Images