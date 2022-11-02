1952: Bishop Bilodeau visits a québécois prison to hear the confession of a boyhood friend jailed for murder 40 years ago. The inmates force the prelate to watch a play depicting what really happened in 1912. We meet him as a young man, strait-laced, intent on convincing Simon (now the convict) to join the seminary with him.
|Brent Carver
|Countess De Tilly
|Marcel Sabourin
|The Bishop
|Jason Cadieux
|Young Simon
|Matthew Ferguson
|Young Bilodeau
|Danny Gilmore
|Vallier
|Ian D. Clark
|Chaplain / Father Saint Michel
