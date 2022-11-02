Not Available

Lilies

  • Drama
  • Fantasy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Turbulent Arts

1952: Bishop Bilodeau visits a québécois prison to hear the confession of a boyhood friend jailed for murder 40 years ago. The inmates force the prelate to watch a play depicting what really happened in 1912. We meet him as a young man, strait-laced, intent on convincing Simon (now the convict) to join the seminary with him.

Cast

Brent CarverCountess De Tilly
Marcel SabourinThe Bishop
Jason CadieuxYoung Simon
Matthew FergusonYoung Bilodeau
Danny GilmoreVallier
Ian D. ClarkChaplain / Father Saint Michel

