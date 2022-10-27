Not Available

Lilies of the Field

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Rainbow Productions

An unemployed construction worker (Homer Smith) heading out west stops at a remote farm in the desert to get water when his car overheats. The farm is being worked by a group of East European Catholic nuns, headed by the strict mother superior (Mother Maria), who believes that Homer has been sent by God to build a much needed church in the desert...

Cast

Sidney PoitierHomer Smith
Lilia SkalaMother Maria
Stanley AdamsJuan
Francesca JarvisSister Albertine
Pamela BranchSister Elizabeth
Dan FrazerFather Murphy

