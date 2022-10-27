Lilies of the Field

An unemployed construction worker (Homer Smith) heading out west stops at a remote farm in the desert to get water when his car overheats. The farm is being worked by a group of East European Catholic nuns, headed by the strict mother superior (Mother Maria), who believes that Homer has been sent by God to build a much needed church in the desert...
|Sidney Poitier
|Homer Smith
|Lilia Skala
|Mother Maria
|Stanley Adams
|Juan
|Francesca Jarvis
|Sister Albertine
|Pamela Branch
|Sister Elizabeth
|Dan Frazer
|Father Murphy
