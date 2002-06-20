Lilo & Stitch

A lonely Hawaiian girl named Lilo is being raised by her older sister, Nani, after their parents die -- under the watch of social worker Cobra Bubbles. When Lilo adopts a funny-looking dog and names him "Stitch," she doesn't realize her new best friend is a wacky alien created by mad scientist Dr. Jumba.
|Daveigh Chase
|Lilo (voice)
|Chris Sanders
|\'Stitch\' (voice)
|Tia Carrere
|Nani (voice)
|David Ogden Stiers
|Dr. Jumba Jookiba (voice)
|Kevin McDonald
|Pleakley (voice)
|Ving Rhames
|Cobra Bubbles (voice)
