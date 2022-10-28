Not Available

Liliomfi is a 1954 Hungarian comedy film directed by Károly Makk. It was entered into the 1955 Cannes Film Festival. Set in the "Golden Era" of the wandering Hungarian theatre troupes. Mariska and Liliomfi fall in love without suspecting that Mariska's foster father, Professor Szilvay, is also Liliomfi's uncle. Soon the couple must contend with the professor's plan to make Liliomfi give up his "unrespectable" profession of acting by exposing the professor's hypocrisy, greed, and tyrannical selfishness.