Lily in Winter

Lily Covington, a Manhattan housekeeper, embarks on a trip to the rural Alabama town of her youth. To Lily's surprise, her employer's nine-year-old son Michael stows away for the ride. Together, Lily and Michael realize just how alike and how different their worlds really are. Michael explores a way of life he never knew existed, while Lily discovers some tender truths about the family she left behind.
|Brian Bonsall
|Michael Towler
|Marla Gibbs
|Maize Covington
|Dwier Brown
|Jim Towler
|Cecil Hoffman
|Donna Towler
|Natalie Cole
|Lily Covington
