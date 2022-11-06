Casey is the assistant of commodity trader Peter Oak, but wants to get a license herself. When the diabolic Nike appears and promises to make her successful by use of her supernatural abilities, Casey hesitantly accepts. By correctly predicting the price of soy beans, she manages to make a career, but the price that Nike demands is high: she wants Casey's soul!
|Dean Stockwell
|Peter Oak
|Brad Hall
|Marty Callahan
|Danitra Vance
|Nike
|Ray Charles
|Julius
|Rance Howard
|Chuck Feeney
|Ava Fabian
|Sasha
