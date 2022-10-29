Not Available

The film follows the deterioration of a relationship told through the eyes of a man whose brain has been curdled by isolation. So desperate for companionship the man plays out a relationship between himself and a woman that he has killed but it isn't long before the corpse begins to deteriorate and the relationship follows suit. As the world the Man has built around himself begins to spiral out of control he watches on helplessly as it unravels the grim reality and the devastating truth of what he has done and what he must do...