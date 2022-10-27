Not Available

Lincz

  • Drama
  • Thriller

The story unfolds about the murder of an old man living in a remote village and six locals who may have been connected with the murder. Things get messy when the dead man turns out to be an ex convict. The accused ones find it very hard to deal with the preconceived attitude. The villagers, led by the families of the accused, have to fight for their innocence.

Leszek LichotaAdam Grad
Agnieszka PodsiadlikRenata Grad
Wiesław KomasaZaranek
Maciej MikolajczykMarcin Grad
Izabela KunaJagoda Slota
Zbigniew StryjPoliceman Jurecki

