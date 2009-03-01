The film is based on a story by Corbijn and Bono, and includes several of the characters Bono created for the album. The plot focuses on a Parisian motorcycle officer, played by Saïd Taghmaoui; the character has become disillusioned with his life and the conflict between immigrants and the police in the city, causing him to leave to see his girlfriend in Tripoli.
|Saïd Taghmaoui
|Biker
|Marta Barrio
|Lone Dancer
|Lizzie Brocheré
|Waitress
|Janina Washington
|Dancer
|Sandra De Sousa
|Dancer
|Eva Tecedeiro
|Dancer
