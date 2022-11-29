Not Available

"In Rome, the author says, hidden among the little streets of the Pigneto and Tor Pignattara districts, an underground scene made up of strong women has developed. A scene full of passionate women who dedicate their lives to experimentation and free art expression(…) When I discovered their world I immediately felt involved, and I decided to make this documentary." The result is a generous choral documentary about the female music/performance scene in the eastern area of Rome. A documentary about love for music and art, about freedom to be what we really want to be, trying to discover our true identity, beyond the stereotypical roles imposed by contemporary society. A documentary about choosing to follow the talents and desires that are essential for life, our life's blood (linfa), and that give meaning to our existence. It is a story of female artistic activism that becomes political demonstrating that it is possible to oppose the ordinary and banal with alternative creative worlds.