Lingering Spirits

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Toei Company

Gajirou Honda is a self-centered man who only cares about money and women. When he’s involved in a car accident, he encounters the ghosts of the deceased occupants of the other car, including the driver and three pole dancers. The four ghosts promise him a large sum of money in exchange for his help fulfilling their last wishes, thus allowing their spirits to pass over to the afterlife.

Cast

Masaki OkadaGajirou Honda
Ryoko HirosueYuko Kasahara
Haruka KinamiRuka Maruyama
Takeshi KagaJohnny Myochin
Airi MatsuiKei Inuzuka
Shunpei Kawagoishi

