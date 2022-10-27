Lingering Spirits

Gajirou Honda is a self-centered man who only cares about money and women. When he’s involved in a car accident, he encounters the ghosts of the deceased occupants of the other car, including the driver and three pole dancers. The four ghosts promise him a large sum of money in exchange for his help fulfilling their last wishes, thus allowing their spirits to pass over to the afterlife.
|Masaki Okada
|Gajirou Honda
|Ryoko Hirosue
|Yuko Kasahara
|Haruka Kinami
|Ruka Maruyama
|Takeshi Kaga
|Johnny Myochin
|Airi Matsui
|Kei Inuzuka
|Shunpei Kawagoishi
