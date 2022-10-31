Lint: The Movie

Not Available

Documents the life and work of cult SF author and philosopher Jeff Lint, creator of some of the strangest and most inventive works of the 20th century. Featuring clips from Lint's books, cartoons, music, comics and films, the movie follows Lint's life from the days of vintage pulp, psychedelia and his disastrous scripts for Star Trek and Patton. Newly discovered archive footage and recordings of Lint himself, and commentary by those who knew and read him, results in a compelling portrait of the creator of Clowns and Insects, Jelly Result, The Stupid Conversation, the Caterer comic, and Catty and the Major, the scariest kids' cartoon ever aired.